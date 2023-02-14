Stream The New EP From Japanese Screamo Math-Rockers NHOMME
Tokyo’s NHOMME play a combination of math-rock and screamo that pushes both subgenres to their extremes. Compositionally, the three numbered tracks on their new 種の過音 EP are knotty and tightly wound, toying with time signature and guitar technique to an extent that belies the lo-fo production. The vocals are shrill screams that will lose a large percentage of you. It’s a fascinating collection of music, and you can get all tangled up in it below.