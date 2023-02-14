Stream The New EP From Japanese Screamo Math-Rockers NHOMME

Tokyo’s NHOMME play a combination of math-rock and screamo that pushes both subgenres to their extremes. Compositionally, the three numbered tracks on their new 種​の​過​音 EP are knotty and tightly wound, toying with time signature and guitar technique to an extent that belies the lo-fo production. The vocals are shrill screams that will lose a large percentage of you. It’s a fascinating collection of music, and you can get all tangled up in it below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/--6">種の過音 by NHOMME</a>