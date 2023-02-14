Lamp Of Murmuur – “Seal Of The Dominator”

New Music February 14, 2023 3:39 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Lamp Of Murmuur – “Seal Of The Dominator”

New Music February 14, 2023 3:39 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Lamp Of Murmuur is a one-person black metal act out of LA helmed by an anonymous musician known only as M. For new album Saturnian Bloodstorm, he’s traded out the lo-fi production quality for arena-scale clarity while maintaining the essence of the genre. Today’s new single “Seal Of The Dominator” builds something spooky and theatrical around a spine of ferocious power chords. Previously released album opener “Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog” is similarly intense, coming straight at you with blast beats and frayed-edge distortion. It’s black metal that sounds like it could cross over without incorporating shoegaze elements or whatever. Dig into it below.

Saturnian Bloodstorm is out 3/26 on Night Of The Palemoon/Not Kvlt in the US and Argento/Wolves Of Hades in the EU.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest