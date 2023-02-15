Last month, eternal experimentalists Xiu Xiu announced plans to release their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. Out in March, Ignore Grief features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Xiu Xiu has already shared the lead single, “Maybae Baeby,” and now they’re back with “Pahrump,” which has a video directed by Seo.

“‘Pahrump’ is a dissonant string ensemble piece that features intense, harmolodic saxophones by thee Patrick Shiroishi,” shares Stewart. “It details the avoidable disaster of someone I love having chosen the sloshing path of cocaine and booze over her children, who I also love. She lives and will likely soon die in the nightmare town of Pahrump, Nevada.”

Of the track’s accompanying video, Seo says: “I’ve been watching a lot of old westerns and ghost films. In both, there is often an overarching sense of regret, revenge, a reckoning yet to come. You can’t ever simply run away.”

Listen to and watch “Pahrump” below.

Ignore Grief is out 3/3 via Polyvinyl.