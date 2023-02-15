Watch Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Play “If I Was The Priest” For The First Time In 51 Years

Rob DeMartin

News February 15, 2023 11:17 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Play “If I Was The Priest” For The First Time In 51 Years

Rob DeMartin

News February 15, 2023 11:17 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Bruce Springsteen estimates he wrote “If I Was The Priest” in 1970 or 1971, and he sometimes played it with the E Street Band at shows up until 1972. After that, the Boss sidelined the song for almost five decades until recording it for 2020’s Letter To You. And now, finally, it has returned to their setlist after 51 years.

As NJArts.net reports, Tuesday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, the E Street Band played “If I Was The Priest” for the first time since May 5, 1972 at the 300-capacity Gaslight au Go Go nightclub in New York. (From Cinco de Mayo to Valentine’s Day!) Before the performance, Springsteen told the crowd he wrote the song when he was 22 and “I still don’t have a clue what the fuck it’s about.” Watch them resurrect the song below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

3 days ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest