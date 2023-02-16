Last summer, folk experimentalist Naima Bock released her stunning debut album Giant Palm, which landed on our 50 Best Albums Of 2022 list. Early next month, Bock will kick off a round of North American tour dates in support of Giant Palm. Today, Bock is sharing a standalone single, “Lines,” which was produced by Ali Chant and features a video directed by Kit Harwood.

Bock opens up about “Lines” below:

“Lines” is about what we do to each other, some call the dance of intimacy, exchanges. What we are given, carry with us, then subsequently pass on to others- good and bad. How the recipient is often undeserving of the negative side of this reality. It’s about trying to dodge blame and the loneliness of guilt. It’s about the irony of impermanence and unhealthy patterns coexisting; “nothing stays” but “nothings changed.” The idea of change I had grown accustomed to but the reality that some things won’t change until you actively work on them is something new to me, preferring to adopt a slightly lazy attitude and misunderstanding the saying “all passes.” Sometimes it doesn’t pass quickly enough. It’s also a song about anger, and the familiarity of not knowing where to put it.

Listen to and watch “Lines” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

03/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Cafe

03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

03/14 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla Social*

03/15 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Art Centre*

03/16 – O2 – Oxford, UK @ Academy Oxford*

03/17 – London, UK @ Heaven*

03/25 – Bristol, UK @ Ritual Union Festival

04/01 – Manchester, UK @ Fair Play Festival

05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

06/09-10 – Ipswich, UK @ Brighten The Corners Festival

*Supporting Orlando Weeks