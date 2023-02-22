The “Confusingly Named” Of Montreal Were In A Jeopardy! Question

Of Montreal were mentioned in a Jeopardy! question tonight. The answer read: “Georgia, not Greece, should be on your mind with this city, known for bands like the confusingly named of Montreal.” (The response being, “What is Athens?,” which contestant Jack Izzo got right.) The band’s leader Kevin Barnes was particularly excited at the shout-out, posting to Instagram: “Wo we were a clue on Jeopardy” and “such an honor!!”

This week marks the start of Jeopardy!‘s High School Reunion Tournament, running February 20 to March 9, where 27 former teen contestants will compete for a $100,000 prize and a spot on the 2023 Tournament Of Champions. (As Scott just pointed out, one of the “High School Reunion” categories was about TikTok, so this is definitely not your grandma’s Jeopardy!.)

Watch of Montreal have their Jeopardy! moment below.

