Shannon Lay – “Angeles” (Elliott Smith Cover)

New Music February 23, 2023 9:36 AM By James Rettig

The California folk singer-songwriter Shannon Lay released her most recent album, Geist, in 2021. Before she gets back to original songs, she has a covers album to share called Covers Vol. 1, which implies that eventually there will be more on the way. “I absolutely love doing covers,” Lay said in a statement. “It’s such a joy to offer my perspective on songs I admire and spread the word about amazing artists. Covers Vol. 1 is the first in a series of cover records celebrating my obsession with shannonizing songs.” To introduce the project, she’s shared a simple but lovely version of Elliott Smith’s “Angeles.” Check it out below.

Covers Vol. 1 is out digitally via Sub Pop on 4/14. Pre-order it here.

