Next week, Kali Uchis will share her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus. It’ll feature the already-released “I Wish You Roses,” plus guest appearances from Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Summer Walker. It’s also technically the first of two different albums set for release this year. Ahead of the album, the Coachella-bound performer has shared a sensual new single, “Moonlight.” Check that out — plus the album’s tracklist and a string of tour dates — below.

“Love is the message,” Uchis explains about the new album. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “In My Garden”

02 “I Wish You Roses”

03 “Worth The Wait” (Feat. Omar Apollo)

04 “Love Between”

05 “All Mine”

06 “Fantasy” (Feat. Don Toliver)

07 “Como Te Quiero Yo”

08 “Hasta Quando”

09 “Endlessly”

10 “Moral Conscience”

11 “Not Too Late (Interlude)”

12 “Blue”

13 “Deserve Me” (Feat. Summer Walker)

14 “Moonlight”

15 “Happy Now”

TOUR DATES:

04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Red Moon In Venus is out 3/3 via Geffen Records.