Kali Uchis – “Moonlight”
Next week, Kali Uchis will share her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus. It’ll feature the already-released “I Wish You Roses,” plus guest appearances from Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Summer Walker. It’s also technically the first of two different albums set for release this year. Ahead of the album, the Coachella-bound performer has shared a sensual new single, “Moonlight.” Check that out — plus the album’s tracklist and a string of tour dates — below.
“Love is the message,” Uchis explains about the new album. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”
TRACKLIST:
01 “In My Garden”
02 “I Wish You Roses”
03 “Worth The Wait” (Feat. Omar Apollo)
04 “Love Between”
05 “All Mine”
06 “Fantasy” (Feat. Don Toliver)
07 “Como Te Quiero Yo”
08 “Hasta Quando”
09 “Endlessly”
10 “Moral Conscience”
11 “Not Too Late (Interlude)”
12 “Blue”
13 “Deserve Me” (Feat. Summer Walker)
14 “Moonlight”
15 “Happy Now”
TOUR DATES:
04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Red Moon In Venus is out 3/3 via Geffen Records.