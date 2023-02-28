In the late ’90s, the Connecticut trio Jeromes Dream were on the vanguard of screamo, which was still a raw and expressionist hardcore subgenre at the time. Jeromes Dream broke up in 2001, around the time that they released their sophomore album Presents. Along with a whole lot of other foundational screamo bands, Jeromes Dream reunited in the late ’10s. They started playing shows again in 2018 and came out with a new LP called LP a year later. Now, Jeromes Dream have announced plans for another new album called The Gray In Between, and it’s set to come out this spring.

These days, Jeromes Dream are based in San Francisco, and they’ve got a different lineup. Guitarist Nick Antonopoulos is no longer in the band. Instead, the new guitarist is Sean Leary. Leary is also in the great post-hardcore band Loma Prieta, who have toured with the reunited Jeromes Dream. The trio recorded The Gray In Between with producer Jack Shirley, who also produced LP. They’ve just shared the wound-up, freaked-out new song “Stretched Inside From London.”

Talking about the new song, bassist/vocalist Jeff Smith says:

The lyrics for this song were written shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I tried to imagine what it was like to try to make art in a warzone. The importance of art never seemed more important to me. I imagined people doing everything they could to make sure they could continue to create. Not only for themselves, but for any one that could absorb the power of their art. It’s art that holds humanity together and prevents us from descending into madness… The entirety of The Gray In Between is a portrait of an absolutely unrelenting fear and anxiety that never seems to let up. It is a journey inward. It is a reflection on ailment. It is therapeutic. It is a reminder to get out of bed every day even when it feels like there is no point. It is a reminder of the power that art and music hold. It is an inspiration. It is the embodiment of every emotion that runs through me every day. In the darkest of times, we find joy — often with those who mean the most to us. While making The Gray in Between, I knew I could count on being with Erik and Sean every week. In the chaos of everyday life, the writing of this record was the north star that we could look to no matter how bad things seemed to get. We carved out a space that felt safe and the darkness of the world seemed to melt away as we holed up and wrote. I hope you’ll find peace and inspiration as you experience this record, in your own way, with us.

Below, check out the video for “Stretched Inside From London” and the tracklist for The Gray In Between.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Conversations: In Time, On Mute”

02 “Stretched Invisible from London”

03 “South By Isolation”

04 “Pines on the Hill (With Guests)”

05 “Cosmos In Season”

06 “AAEEAA”

07 “On Holiday with Infinity”

08 “The Future of Memory”

09 “Often Oceans”

10 “The Last Water Pearl”

The Gray In Between is out 5/5 on Iodine Recordings.