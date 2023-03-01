Califone – “the habsburg jaw”

New Music March 1, 2023 12:40 PM By James Rettig

Califone – “the habsburg jaw”

New Music March 1, 2023 12:40 PM By James Rettig

At the beginning of 2020, Califone emerged after a long absence with their first album in 7 years, Echo Mine. They took some time, though not nearly as long, to get a follow-up ready. Today, the Tim Rutili-led project has announced a new album called villagers, which will be released in May. It includes contributions from Brian Deck, Michael Krassner, Rachel Blumberg, and Ben Massarella.

“I came out of this judging myself a little bit less harshly, trusting myself a tiny bit more,” Rutili said in a statement. “It feels comfortable to combine elements of Captain Beefheart, ’70s AM radio pop, and broken digital sounds. There are words that shouldn’t go together and images that are smashed together that maybe shouldn’t be, but it feels right.”

Check out lead single “the habsburg jaw” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “the habsburg jaw”
02 “eyelash”
03 “mcmansions”
04 “villagers”
05 “comedy”
06 “ox-eye”
07 “halloween”
08 “skunkish”
09″ “sweetly”

villagers is out 5/19 via Jealous Butcher Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

1 week ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 week ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 week ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 week ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest