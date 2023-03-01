Stream Destruct’s Fast, Mean, Ugly New Album Cries The Mocking Mother Nature

New Music March 1, 2023 12:08 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream Destruct’s Fast, Mean, Ugly New Album Cries The Mocking Mother Nature

New Music March 1, 2023 12:08 PM By Tom Breihan

It seems like most people had rapturous experiences at their first shows back from the pandemic, but nobody had a better first show back than mine — a whole bunch of punk bands playing to hundreds of people at a bucolic outdoor space that I have been told not to describe in any detail. This shit was a movie. Punks as far as the eye could see. Apocalyptic. I loved it. Richmond’s Destruct were a big part of that show, and now they’ve got a hard-ripping new album.

Destruct’s sound is d-beat, the fast and pummeling hardcore punk subgenre that has thrived in the smellier sections of the underground for decade. Destruct are d-beat fundamentalists. On record, they play fast and mean and tinny, and there’s a definite rabid-mongooses-trapped-in-a-dumpster aspect to their style. The song barrel forward heedlessly, and the whole thing creates its own atmosphere. Destruct are best experienced live, but their records are no joke.

Destruct released their full-length debut Echoes Of Life just as the pandemic was starting. Today, they’ve followed that one with the new LP Cries The Mocking Mother Nature. On first listen, I don’t hear a lot of differences between the two albums, and that works just fine for me. This shit goes. Stream the new album below.

Cries The Mocking Mother Nature is out now on Grave Mistake Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

1 week ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 week ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 week ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 week ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest