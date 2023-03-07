At the end of the month, the New Pornographers are releasing a new album, Continue As A Guest. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Really Really Light” and “Angelcover,” and today the Canadian institution is sharing another song off the album, “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies.” “Lyrically, it is very much a stream-of-consciousness story about the disease of social media and online culture,” A.C. Newman said in a statement, continuing:

The narrator that only likes art when it changes the subject, buried in daydream, thinking it’s an entrance, and the idea of Pontius Pilate entertaining his friends with home movies of the crucifixion (what else would he be showing? That part’s clear, right?). It was a product of being stuck at home at a time when online was the only way for many to communicate, and obviously it had its negatives. One of those songs that might seem like word salad but is not, its disjointed nature very deliberate.

Listen below.

Continue As A Guest is out 3/31 on Merge.