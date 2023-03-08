Róisín Murphy – “CooCool” (Prod. DJ Koze)

Róisín Murphy – “CooCool” (Prod. DJ Koze)

The Irish singer Róisín Murphy has been making forward-thinking dance music ever since the ’90s, when she led the trip-hop group Moloko. These days, Murphy is a niche legend in underground dance-pop circles. She released her last album Róisín Machine in 2020, and she made her acting debut on the Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself last year. Today, Murphy has dropped a new single.

Róisín Murphy’s new song “CooCool” is a breezy, carefree club-pop jam with production from German dance auteur DJ Koze. Murphy and Koze have worked together before. She’s appeared on a few Koze tracks, including the 2018 single “Illumination,” and the two of them seem to have a strong working chemistry. The press release for the new single seems to indicate more music from Murphy and Koze on the way. Check out “CooCool” below.

“CooCool” is out now on Ninja Tune, and it’s Róisín Murphy’s first single for the label.

