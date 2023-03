The Antlers released a tremendous reworked version of frontman Peter Silberman’s solo song “Ahimsa” last fall, and today they’ve served up another slow-build beauty. “I Was Not There,” which boasts similar artwork to “Ahimsa,” is a nearly six-minute swoon that starts out sounding like the quiet part of an Arcade Fire song and ends up like Sade floating in the ether. It’s a patient, gorgeous song that you can listen to below.