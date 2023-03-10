A third person has died in the stampede that broke out during a GloRilla concert in Rochester on Sunday night, AP reports. Two other women, Rhondesia Belton and Brandy Miller, also died and several others were injured after a crush of concertgoers surged toward the exits of the Main Street Armory, reportedly around fears that a shooting had occurred. Aisha Stephens of Syracuse was the only person who’d still been hospitalized. Stephens was 35.

The armory’s entertainment license has not been renewed by the city of Rochester, shutting the venue down while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway. A police investigation is currently taking place, and Rochester deputy corporation counsel Patrick Beath tells AP that fire and code enforcement authorities are currently inspecting the building.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” GloRilla tweeted an hour after the concert ended on Sunday. “Praying everybody is ok.”