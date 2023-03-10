Stanford University has announced a new Taylor Swift-themed class taking place next quarter. Titled “All Too Well (10 Week Version),” the course will take place at the university’s upcoming winter quarter and promises an “in depth analysis” of “All Too Well (The 10 Minute Version”‘s lyrics. It’ll be taught by university alum Nona Hungate. Who says the humanities are dead??

This is not the first Swift-themed class taught at universities around the US — in February 2022, NYU’s Clive Davis Institute Of Recorded Music launched a Swift course taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos, and last August the University Of Texas At Austin launched a course entitled “Literary Contests And Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook,” where Swift’s work would be studied alongside classic writers such as Chaucer, Shakespeare, Wyatt, Coleridge, Keats, Dickinson, and Plath.