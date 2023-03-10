Watch Comedian Harry Hill Cover Cardi B With Black Midi In London

News March 9, 2023 11:18 PM By Rachel Brodsky

News March 9, 2023 11:18 PM By Rachel Brodsky

London’s black midi are currently touring in support of last summer’s Hellfire LP. Last night was the final show in a four-night residency at Village Underground in London, and one of the bits they did to celebrate was bring comedian Harry Hill out onstage to help with a cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It.” Hill absolutely bodies the first verse before walking offstage as the band goes crazy with guitar solos and strobe lights.

“We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of, we could perform at the Grammys and even win one or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight,” tweeted black midi’s Cameron Picton.

Watch it all go down below.

