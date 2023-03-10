London’s black midi are currently touring in support of last summer’s Hellfire LP. Last night was the final show in a four-night residency at Village Underground in London, and one of the bits they did to celebrate was bring comedian Harry Hill out onstage to help with a cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It.” Hill absolutely bodies the first verse before walking offstage as the band goes crazy with guitar solos and strobe lights.

“We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of, we could perform at the Grammys and even win one or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight,” tweeted black midi’s Cameron Picton.

Watch it all go down below.

black midi and harry hill is the highlight of my year pic.twitter.com/4xWuJImYel — pubert (@puberrtt) March 8, 2023

Harry hill has joined black midi pic.twitter.com/gcBlL5stGu — Charlie Ralph (@Churlie100) March 8, 2023

it brings me infinite pleasure to announce black midi just brought harry hill out pic.twitter.com/QzLdvQtMjO — benny j.h. (@pyshagoras) March 8, 2023

this video shows the full process of harry hill joining black midi. enjoy. pic.twitter.com/c3qqQ9jCcN — Meraki (@merakiosu) March 9, 2023