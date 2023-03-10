In a career that’s lasted for about a decade, the country superstar Sam Hunt has released a grand total of two albums, and given Nashville’s relentless churn, that basically qualifies him as a recluse. Hunt doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to drop a third record, but he is reporting for work once again. Last month, Smith released his new single “Walmart.” Earlier this week, he announced a summer amphitheater tour. And today, we’re getting one more single.

In most cases, two singles in two months might mean that an artist has a new album on the way. In this case, though, it seems likelier that Sam Hunt is just doing the bare minimum to be able to tour. Hunt’s summer trek is called the Outskirts Tour, and his new single is called “Outskirts.” Smith co-wrote it with Nashville pros Josh Osborne and Jerry Flowers and his regular collaborator Zach Crowell.

“Outskirts” is one more ballad about a guy who’s stuck on a past relationship. This time, his narrator is a guy who lives in the city and keeps himself busy enough to avoid feeling regrets. But as soon as he gets out of town, she’s all he can think about. Big chorus on this one. Listen below.