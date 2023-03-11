Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are currently doing a nine-date “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour together, which kicked off last night (Friday) at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium. Over the course of the evening, Nicks and Joel were onstage together to perform “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (the Bella Donna single Nicks originally sang with the late Tom Petty) and Joel’s 1989 Storm Front track “And So It Goes.”

Last night was also Nicks’ first live show since the death of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, and she paid tribute by singing “Landslide.” “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do,” Nicks said as the song closed.

Watch all three performances below.