Watch Full Of Hell Soundtrack S&M Scene In Netflix’s You

News March 11, 2023 6:04 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Grindcore band Full Of Hell has a song featured in an episode of Netflix’s You, and the scene they’re accompanying is a spicy one. “Our song ‘Burning Myrrh’ is featured in the newest season of ‘You’ which is currently the number one show on @netflix,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to @relapserecords and whoever over at @younetflix has such weird taste. Check it out now!” According to IMDB, Season Kent is the current music supervisor for You, so the band likely has Kent to thank for that needle-drop. The scene in question arrives in episode nine — the penultimate of Season 4 — and involves a very graphic S&M sequence starring Lukas Gage (playing a wealthy a-hole named Adam). Spoiler: according to Vulture, this did not end well for Adam.

