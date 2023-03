Drugdealer delivered just about the smoothest ’70s pop-rock pastiche imaginable with last year’s great Hiding In Plain Sight. Today they’ve followed up the album with another retro delight, a new single called “Lip Service.” The song begins with essentially a primitive version of the Cars’ “Just What I Needed” intro before segueing into some soulful power-pop. Things go up a notch when the lead guitar kicks in about 50 seconds in. Listen below.