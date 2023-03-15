The Lemon Twigs – “In My Head”

New Music March 15, 2023 10:40 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In May, retro-pop brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario (aka the Lemon Twigs) will release a new album, Everything Harmony via their new label home, Captured Tracks. They’ve already shared January’s “Corner Of My Eye” as well as “Any Time Of Day.” Today, the Lemon Twigs are releasing another song from the album. This one’s called “In My Head,” and it’s a cheery, Beach Boys-meets-Beatles-meets-Real Estate jangle-pop ballad with some aching lyrical undertones. “In My Head” also has a really cute, cinematic music video that places the D’Addario brothers performing on sand dunes and by the ocean.

“The song’s about the disconnect between your inner and perceived self,” the band shared. “The music video was shot mostly at Fort Tilden Beach and juxtaposes the fun in the sun energy of the track with inclement weather and neuroscience.”

Watch “In My Head” below.

Everything Harmony is out 5/5 via Captured Tracks.

