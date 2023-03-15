The country musician Shelly Fairchild enlisted Shamir to sing a cover of Loretta Lynn’s “Fist City,” which appears on her 1968 album of the same name. The pair, who are now labelmates on Kill Rock Stars Nashville, recorded a video for their cover at Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“I was scheduled to record at Blackbird Studios in Nashville with Blackbird Academy students, and as I was driving to the studio for my second day of tracking, I got a text that said Loretta had passed,” Fairchild reflected in a statement. “Her music changed the face of Country for women. She wrote about what she was living, and she did not apologize.”

“The music of Loretta Lynn has always been a source of comfort,” Shamir added. “My love of country first began when I got my first radio when I was 9 years old. Every Sunday morning my local country station would play classic country and oldies, of course Loretta’s music was frequently played. The cherry on top of it all was being able to shoot in Hurricane Mills – it was incredible to see all her awards and collectibles.”

Watch and listen below.

“Fist City” is out now via Kill Rock Stars Nashville.