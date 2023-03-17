In February, T-Pain announced plans to release a covers album. On Top Of The Covers is out tonight and features “the power of his natural voice,” aka no Auto-Tune. The Masked Singer 2019 winner has seven tracks here, including reimagined versions of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” featuring NandoSTL, Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” and the interlude “Skrangs (In K Major Sus).”

In celebration of the album’s release, T-Pain is playing three consecutive shows in West Hollywood. “An Intimate Evening With T-Pain” will take place March 17, 18, and 19 at the Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood.

Listen to T-Pain singing Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” below.

On Top Of The Covers is out now.