Hear T-Pain Cover Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”

New Music March 17, 2023 12:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Hear T-Pain Cover Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”

New Music March 17, 2023 12:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In February, T-Pain announced plans to release a covers album. On Top Of The Covers is out tonight and features “the power of his natural voice,” aka no Auto-Tune. The Masked Singer 2019 winner has seven tracks here, including reimagined versions of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” featuring NandoSTL, Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” and the interlude “Skrangs (In K Major Sus).”

In celebration of the album’s release, T-Pain is playing three consecutive shows in West Hollywood. “An Intimate Evening With T-Pain” will take place March 17, 18, and 19 at the Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood.

Listen to T-Pain singing Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” below.

On Top Of The Covers is out now.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

2 days ago 0

Robert Smith Acknowledges Problems With The Cure’s US Ticketing Strategy

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

3 days ago 0

Jack White Responds To Viral Tweet Calling Meg White A “Terrible” Drummer

1 day ago 0

Yo La Tengo Performed In Drag In Nashville To Protest New Tennessee Law

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest