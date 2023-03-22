Wednesday – “TV In The Gas Pump”

Zachary Chick

New Music March 22, 2023 10:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In April, Wednesday will release the highly anticipated album Rat Saw God. We’ve already heard “Bull Believer,” “Chosen To Deserve,” and “Bath County.” Today, the Asheville collective has unveiled the final album single. It’s called “TV In The Gas Pump,” and it comes with a video directed by Lewis Dahm.

“This is the first song I’ve written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour,” Karly Hartzman explains. “A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General.”

Of the video, Dahm, says, “This video is a result of Karly’s sicko vision of the Arresting Beauty of the American South. That vision was digitized by local freak-on-a-leash Lewis Dahm.”

Listen to and watch “TV In The Gas Pump” below.

Rat Saw God is out 4/7 via Dead Oceans.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

