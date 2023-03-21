Stream TELOS’ Churning Whirlwind Of An Album Delude

New Music March 21, 2023 10:38 AM By Chris DeVille

Delude is a new album from TELOS, a lurching beast of a band from Copenhagen playing a nasty hybrid of blackened hardcore, screamo, and grind. Their Bandcamp RIYL includes Respire, Massa Nera, and Portrayal Of Guilt, and yeah, if you like monstrously heavy, fearlessly ugly music like that, you’ll find a lot to love about this record. It sounds like Godzilla having a mental breakdown, laying waste to whole city blocks, then watching as a hellmouth opens up and an army of demons terrorizes the survivors among the wreckage. Simultaneously, it evokes the sweatiest, most intense basement show imaginable — an expert convergence of unrestrained fury and crushing girth. Stream Delude below.

Delude is out now via a truly staggering array of labels including Vinyltroll (DK), 5FeetUnder (DK), Maniax (DE), Head (FR), Pasidaryk Pats (LT), Nothing To Harvest (GR), and Tomb Tree Tapes (CA).

