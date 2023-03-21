Xenia Rubinos has recorded a cover of the traditional Puerto Rican song “Preciosa,” originally written by composer Rafael Hernández Marín in 1937. It’ll appear on an upcoming EP highlighting the music of Puerto Rico, tied to a podcast from WNYC / Futuro Studios called La Brega. Its first season debuted in 2021 and focused on the island’s history; its second season kicked off last month, and highlights the music of Puerto Rico. “I remember my mom singing along to the song with all her heart,” Rubinos reflected in a statement. “And I remember it just being really important to her, so it felt important to me, too.” Listen below.

La Brega: El Álbum is out 4/11, and it also features contributions from Ana Macho, RaiNao x ÌFÉ, La Tribu de Abrante, and more. Xenia Rubinos’ most recent album was 2021’s Una Rosa.