Lucinda Chua is part of a wave of artists doing fascinating experimental music rooted in classical traditions. This Friday she’ll release her debut solo album YIAN, preceded today by one last single. Recorded in an “ASMR cave” set up by Chua, the Yeule collab “Something Other Than Years” is arrestingly dense and slow — a ballad that really conveys the weight of its subject matter. “Show me how to live this life,” Chua sings. “Something other than years.” Hear it below along with prior singles “Golden,” “Echo,” and “An Ocean.”

YIAN is out 3/24 on 4AD.