Lucinda Chua – “Something Other Than Years” (Feat. Yeule)

New Music March 22, 2023 2:27 PM By Chris DeVille

Lucinda Chua – “Something Other Than Years” (Feat. Yeule)

New Music March 22, 2023 2:27 PM By Chris DeVille

Lucinda Chua is part of a wave of artists doing fascinating experimental music rooted in classical traditions. This Friday she’ll release her debut solo album YIAN, preceded today by one last single. Recorded in an “ASMR cave” set up by Chua, the Yeule collab “Something Other Than Years” is arrestingly dense and slow — a ballad that really conveys the weight of its subject matter. “Show me how to live this life,” Chua sings. “Something other than years.” Hear it below along with prior singles “Golden,” “Echo,” and “An Ocean.”

YIAN is out 3/24 on 4AD.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

1 week ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

5 days ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

1 day ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest