Jam City, the British producer born Jack Latham, has a new album on the way. Jam City Presents EFM drops at the top of June; it features Empress Of, Wet, Clara La San, and quite a few collabs with Aidan, who guests on the dreamy hip-hop disco track “Times Square,” out today. Laced with a sample of Detroit techno pioneer Omar S, this one’s a lot more appealing than the place it’s named after.

A statement from Jam City on the new LP:

When I first started writing this record, in my head, I was 18, back in the Liquid & Envy in my hometown of Redhill on a Saturday Night. Fuck London, I’d only been a few times for school trips anyway. This was where it was at. Walking through the doors to Photek’s ‘Mine to Give’, it felt like you’d walked into Studio 54 or something. There’s a mural of the Manhattan skyline preposterously splashed over the bar, neon everywhere and the floors are sticky with cheap champagne. Shivering in the rain soaked car park, a group of girls from my school share a lighter with the local bikers in their leathers; Harley, Honda, Yamaha…

Watch the “Times Square” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Touch Me” (Feat. Aidan & Clara La San)

02 “Times Square” (Feat. Aidan)

03 “Do It” (Feat. Aidan)

04 “Wild n Sweet” (Feat. Empress Of)

05 “Reface” (Feat. Aidan)

06 “LLTB” (Feat. Wet)

07 “Tears At Midnight”

08 “Be Mine” (Feat. Aidan)

09 “Redd St Turbulence”

10 “Magnetic”

Jam City Presents EFM is out 6/1.