Earlier this year, yunè pinku announced a new EP called BABYLON IX with the glossy “Night Light.” Today, the producer is back with another new track, the subtle and twitching “Sports,” which she says is an homage to a specific song. “‘Sports’ is based loosely on an angry version of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games,” yunè pinku shared. “Mainly just the idea of someone putting a TV screen before the people they care about and their own life. I envisioned a sort of Wall-E-esque future people glued to the chair with a TV guide vibe.” Listen below.

The BABYLON IX EP is out 4/28 via Platoon.