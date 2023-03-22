yunè pinku – “Sports”

New Music March 22, 2023 4:09 PM By James Rettig

yunè pinku – “Sports”

New Music March 22, 2023 4:09 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, yunè pinku announced a new EP called BABYLON IX with the glossy “Night Light.” Today, the producer is back with another new track, the subtle and twitching “Sports,” which she says is an homage to a specific song. “‘Sports’ is based loosely on an angry version of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games,” yunè pinku shared. “Mainly just the idea of someone putting a TV screen before the people they care about and their own life. I envisioned a sort of Wall-E-esque future people glued to the chair with a TV guide vibe.” Listen below.

The BABYLON IX EP is out 4/28 via Platoon.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

1 week ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

5 days ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

1 day ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest