At the end of March, MUNA are opening for Taylor Swift in Arlington, Texas — exciting! Then it’s onward to Coachella. In the meantime, the trio recorded a Triple J “Like A Version” cover of Celine Dion’s Titanic behemoth “My Heart Will Go On,” which is right in line with the epic disaster film’s 25th anniversary.

In other Dion news, the singer released a new, remastered 4K video today for “My Heart Will Go On” to celebrate 25 years since she performed it at the Academy Awards in 1998. “To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s biggest hit of all time, this performance focused music video has been reimagined, featuring remastered footage in stunning clarity,” the video’s description reads on YouTube.

“Newly transferred from the original 35mm film reels and assembled in a brand new 4K edit, the video features exclusive, never-before-seen footage from the original ‘My Heart Will Go On’ video shoot from 1997.”

Watch MUNA’s cover and Celine Dion’s updated video below.