Yo La Tengo played Chicago’s Metro venue last night, where they brought out Wilco to play four covers during the encore. Earlier in the night, Yo La Tengo actually covered Wilco’s “If I Ever Was A Child,” and later both bands covered the Beatles’ “She’s A Woman,” Bob Dylan’s “Love Minus Zero/No Limit,” the Heartbreakers’ “One Track Mind,” and Fairport Convention’s “Who Knows Where The Time Goes?” Lastly, Yo La Tengo ended the show with a cover of “Yellow Sarong” by the Scene Is Now. Watch Wilco and Yo La Tengo perform together below, and thanks to Austin H for the tip!

SETLIST:

01 “Sinatra Drive Breakdown”

02 “Tonight’s Episode”

03 “Ashes”

04 “If I Ever Was A Child” (Wilco cover)

05 “Aselestine”

06 “Nowhere Near”

07 “Apology Letter”

08 “Miles Away”

09 “This Stupid World”

10 “Let’s Save Tony Orlando’s House”

11 “From A Motel 6”

12 “Goin’ Down The Road Feeling Bad” ([traditional] cover)

13 “Beanbag Chair”

14 “Fallout”

15 “Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop”

16 “Drug Test”

17 “Tom Courtenay”

18 “Blue Line Swinger”

ENCORE:

19 “She’s A Woman” (The Beatles cover) (with Wilco)

20 “Love Minus Zero/No Limit” (Bob Dylan cover) (with Wilco)

21 “One Track Mind” (The Heartbreakers cover) (with Wilco)

22 “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?” (Fairport Convention cover) (with Wilco)

23 “Yellow Sarong” (The Scene Is Now cover)