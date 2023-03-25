Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

News March 25, 2023 4:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

News March 25, 2023 4:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Mississippi morning news anchor and chief meteorologist Barbie Bassett has been fired after quoting Snoop Dogg on air earlier this month. Bassett worked at NBC affiliate WLBT, and during a March 8 broadcast she engaged in an on-air discussion around Snoop’s Cali wine line. At one point, Bassett said the phrase, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle.”

“Nizzle” is slang for the N-word, and Bassett is white. As the New York Post reports, Bassett also once tweeted the phrase in 2011. Likewise, in October 2022, Bassett apologized after referencing a Black reporter’s “grandmammy” on air.

“Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe,” Bassett said at the time. “Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended.”

She continued: “I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people. I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

Radio DJ Charlamagne Tha God came to Bassett’s defense, saying on The Breakfast Club: “I don’t think she should have been fired for that. She might not even know what ‘nizzle’ means, yo. Come on, like stop. That’s not a reason to fire that woman.”

“As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters,” Ted Fortenberry, the station’s regional vice president and general manager, said in a statement to the Post.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young, Responding To The Cure Ticketmaster Fiasco, Says Touring Is Broken

2 days ago 0

Henry Rollins Won’t Perform In A Band Again But Has Put His Life Savings Into A Project Launching Next Year In Nashville

2 days ago 0

Just Can’t Get Enough: The Warring Depeche Mode Tribute Bands Of Los Angeles

3 days ago 0

Chris Martin Tells Conan O’Brien Whether Coldplay Is A Democracy And Why He Only Eats One Meal A Day

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest