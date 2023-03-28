Fresh off a busy SXSW run that included a performance at our Range Life party, cult-beloved indie band Hotline TNT recently shared a new SoundCloud loosie called “If We Keep Hangin Out.” It’s a soft, jangly, lo-fi acoustic power-pop tune that reminds me of Elliott Smith and Big Star and Oso Oso, and I can imagine listening to it about 70 times in a row without getting sick of it. “If we keep hangin out,” goes the chorus, “I think your love will come around.” Listen below.