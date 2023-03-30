Two Shell – “✨mum is calling✨”

New Music March 30, 2023 10:47 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Two Shell – “✨mum is calling✨”

New Music March 30, 2023 10:47 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In February, anonymous production duo Two Shell surprise-released the lil spirits EP, which featured fizzy-bonkers electronic tracks like “i m e s s a g e” and “love him.” Well, apparently the London duo have one more song from the EP that’s out now called “✨mum is calling✨,” which also comes with a video. Set to a dizzy backing track, “✨mum is calling✨” puts the pre-recorded message “mum is calling; would you like to answer?” on loop. Eagle-eyed (eared?) listeners might also recognize the song from Two Shell’s Primavera Sound Boiler Room set and the “eternal seed” mix they dropped via their Shell.Tech site last year.

Listen and watch below, and if you’re in London on April 22, get tickets to one of four shows Two Shell will be playing in town that night.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest