In February, anonymous production duo Two Shell surprise-released the lil spirits EP, which featured fizzy-bonkers electronic tracks like “i m e s s a g e” and “love him.” Well, apparently the London duo have one more song from the EP that’s out now called “✨mum is calling✨,” which also comes with a video. Set to a dizzy backing track, “✨mum is calling✨” puts the pre-recorded message “mum is calling; would you like to answer?” on loop. Eagle-eyed (eared?) listeners might also recognize the song from Two Shell’s Primavera Sound Boiler Room set and the “eternal seed” mix they dropped via their Shell.Tech site last year.

Listen and watch below, and if you’re in London on April 22, get tickets to one of four shows Two Shell will be playing in town that night.