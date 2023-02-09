The anonymous production duo Two Shell are one of the hottest things going in electronic music right now. We named last year’s Icons EP one of the genre’s best releases of 2022, and it seems they’re following it Friday with a new surprise EP called lil spirits. As we count down the hours to the full EP, Two Shell have shared two wonderfully squiggly tracks from the project, a haphazard intro track called “0h }{eeiiy!” and a magnificent single called “love him.” Hear those tracks below.

<a href="https://twoshell.bandcamp.com/album/lil-spirits-2">lil spirits by Two Shell</a>

lil spirits is out 2/10 on Mainframe Audio.