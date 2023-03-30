PC Music entity felicita has announced their second album, Spalarkle, will be out in May. Following 2018’s hej!, it features the already-released Kero Kero Bonito collab “Cluck,” “Beast” with YoungQueenz, and last month’s “Riff Raff” with OhEm. Today, felicita is sharing another team-up: “Spalarkle (Alys)” with Caroline Polachek, whose Desire, I Want To Turn Into You dropped just last month. It comes accompanied by a video directed by Umi Ishihara.

Listen to and watch “Spalarkle (Alys)” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spalarkling”

02 “Spalarkle (Alys)” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

03 “Can You See The Light Over There?”

04 “Cluck” (Feat. Kero Kero Bonito)

05 “Sex With Anenome”

06 “Afraid”

07 “Beast” (Feat. YoungQueenz)

08 “ForeS Hopi”

09 “Resistance”

10 “Riff Raff” (Feat. OhEm)

11 “Kicks For Cherry”

Spalarkle will be out 5/5 via PC Music.