Last month, Washer announced their third LP, Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends, which is due out April 28. Washer have already shared the single “King Insignificant,” and the duo is back with a second album track: “Not Like You.”

“The album is, in many ways, me venting frustrations around the drive to make things and the idea that we choose what has meaning in our lives,” says vocalist Mike Quigley. “We have the capacity to change what’s wrong. We try, maybe, and some things progress. But it’s not helping. We don’t know how to process grief, or we’re following tangents instead of the root problems. ‘Not Like You’ is sort of a reflection on making changes in your life, from the viewpoint of the part of you that is reluctant to change. That part has expectations of failure and is afraid of what will come, and so there can be this real anger directed at the positive shit in your life. Brains are dumb.”

Listen to “Not Like You” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tin Can Bar w/ Goshupon

05/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory w/ Paper Bee, Raisalka, Bummer Camp

05/05 – Worcester, MA @ Distant Castle w/ Paper Bee, Big Mess

05/06 – Highland Park, NJ @ Pino’s w/ Paper Bee, Civic Mimic, Teen Idle

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Planet Earth w/ Paper Bee, Jack Tomascak’s Future Interior

Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends is out 4/28 on Exploding In Sound.