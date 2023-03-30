Deerhoof – “Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles By 2028”
On Friday, Deerhoof are set to release their 19th full-length, Miracle-Level. We’ve already heard “My Lovely Cat!,” “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story,” and “Wedding, March, Flower,” and today Deerhoof are sharing one more album single called “Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles By 2028.” It comes accompanied by a video created by Italy-based Mexican animator Nespy 5euro and art director Debora Panaccione.
“Phase Out…” contains an eco-conscious message; as the band puts it in a release:
“Through the eons of human existence, trees had souls, mountains told stories, bees whispered secrets to us, the wind helped us make decisions. The world was literally filled with miracles. 500 years ago, a veritable blip in time, a handful of people tried a brainwashing experiment: make everyone believe the world is actually inert and mechanical. That it’s only there to extract and exploit, and the real goal of life is profit. If some people don’t fall for your scam, enslave or exterminate as needed. Of course the first rule of being a smart parasite is don’t kill your host. As we all can see, they are killing the host. The experiment has failed.”
Listen and watch below.
Miracle-Level is out 3/31 on Joyful Noise.