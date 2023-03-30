On Friday, Deerhoof are set to release their 19th full-length, Miracle-Level. We’ve already heard “My Lovely Cat!,” “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story,” and “Wedding, March, Flower,” and today Deerhoof are sharing one more album single called “Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles By 2028.” It comes accompanied by a video created by Italy-based Mexican animator Nespy 5euro and art director Debora Panaccione.

“Phase Out…” contains an eco-conscious message; as the band puts it in a release:

“Through the eons of human existence, trees had souls, mountains told stories, bees whispered secrets to us, the wind helped us make decisions. The world was literally filled with miracles. 500 years ago, a veritable blip in time, a handful of people tried a brainwashing experiment: make everyone believe the world is actually inert and mechanical. That it’s only there to extract and exploit, and the real goal of life is profit. If some people don’t fall for your scam, enslave or exterminate as needed. Of course the first rule of being a smart parasite is don’t kill your host. As we all can see, they are killing the host. The experiment has failed.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Wavelength Winter Festival @ TD Music Hall

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

04/02 – Greenfield, MA @ Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere The Hall

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/06 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

05/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party @ Utah State Fairpark

05/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80-35 Fest

07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

07/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

07/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/21 – London, UK @ Lafayette

08/22 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

08/23 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

08/24 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs

08/26 – Bethesda, UK @ Ara Deg

08/28 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

08/29 – Margate, UK @ The Lido

08/30 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/31- Wiltshire, UK @ End of The Road Festival

09/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Super Sonic Festival

09/07 – Saugerties, NY @ Opus 40

09/08 – Pittsburgh PA @ Mr. Small’s

09/09 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Pike Room

09/10 – Bloomington, IN @ Russian Recording 20 Year Anniversary @ Russian Recording

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

09/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/15 – Newport, VA @ TBA

09/16 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar

Miracle-Level is out 3/31 on Joyful Noise.