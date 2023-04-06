The Buffalo hardcore band Spaced hasn’t been around for long, but they’ve come out of the gate with a vengeance. The band’s sound is straight-up hardcore, done with bounce and verve and swagger, with enough little stretches to set them apart — catchy melodic bits, smeary reverb, blazing guitar solos. Frontwoman Lexi Reyngoudt is a charismatic force of nature. I saw Spaced open for Angel Du$t last year, and I thought they crushed.

Spaced formed during the pandemic and dropped their demo in 2021. They followed that release with a steady stream of short releases, and they collected all their songs on the LP Spaced Jams last year. Right now, Spaced have in the US and Europe, and they’ve just banged out two supremely catchy new songs, “Boomerang” and “Cycle Killer.” And seriously, “Boomerang,” good lord. Don’t get near me when that song is playing; I might get to acting reckless. Below, check out both songs and Spaced’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Showcase *

4/02 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage On Herr *

4/03 – New Haven, CT @ The State House *

4/04 – Burlington, VT @ The Furnace *

4/05 – Albany, NY @ No Fun *

4/07 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar *

4/08 – Syracuse, NY @ The Crypt *

6/26 – Manchester, UK @ Head Of Steam ^

6/27 – Newport, UK @ The Cab ^

6/28 – London, UK @ New Cross Inn ^

6/29 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert ^

6/30 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AMC ^

7/01 – Rennes, France @ Superbowl Of Hardcore

7/02 – Paris, France @ Esspace ^

7/03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Exzess ^

7/04 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo ^

7/05 – Hanover, Germany @ Bei Chez Heinz ^

7/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia ^

7/07 – Velke Mezirchi, Czech Republic @ Fajt Fest

7/08 – Halle, Germany @ Haltmich Fest

7/09 – Ieper, Belgium @ Ieper Fest

7/10 – Lyon, France @ La Farmer

7/11 – Lucerne, Switzerland @ Cedel Club

7/12 – Milan, Italy @ Barrio’s Live

7/13 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Project 31

7/14 – Beleen, Germany @ Krach Am Bach

7/16 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

7/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

7/18 – Leeds, UK @ Boom

7/21-22 – Chicago, IL @ The Rumble Fest

8/13 – Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Fest

* with Pinkshift & BLKVAPOR

^ with Buggin