In the US, Dexys, the group once known as Dexys Midnight Runners, are remembered as one of the iconic one-hit wonders of the ’80s — the group who took “Come On Eileen” to #1 in 1983 and then faded from view forever. In their native UK, however, Dexys are a beloved institution that’s been through a tumultuous history. Last year, Dexys and Primal Scream released the single “Enough Is Enough!” to support striking rail workers. Today, the group announces plans to released a new LP called The Divine Feminine; it’ll be their first album of original material in 11 years.

According to NME, The Divine Feminine will features Dexys alternating between classic pop sounds and more synth-based, cabaret-inspired experimental fare. First single “I’m Going To Get Free” definitely leans toward the former. Over a bouncy Motown-style groove, frontman Kevin Rowland sings about taking control of his life. In a press release, Rowland says, “The character is optimistically breaking free from internalized trauma, depression, and guilt.”

Kevin Rowland co-wrote “I’m Going To Get Free” with his bandmates Sean Read, Mike Timothy, and Big Jim Paterson, the latter of whom is the original Dexys trombonist. In director Guy Myhill’s video, Rowland, looking awesome, dances down a busy city street. Below, watch the video and check out the tracklist for The Divine Feminine.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The One That Loves You”

02 “It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)”

03 “I’m Going To Get Free”

04 “Coming Home”

05 “The Feminine Divine”

06 “My Goddess Is”

07 “Goddess Rules”

08 “My Submission”

09 “Dance With Me”

The Divine Feminine is out 7/28.