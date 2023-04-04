Early Hüsker Dü Performances Collected On New Double Live LP Tonite Longhorn

Hüsker Dü have announced a collection of previously unheard live performances taken from the early days of their career. Tonite Longhorn features recordings taken from across four different shows that took place between July 1979 and September 1980 at Jay’s Longhorn Bar in Minneapolis. The collection will be officially released in August on their own Reflex Records, though a limited-edition 2xLP vinyl release will be available much sooner: on this year’s Record Store Day, which takes place on April 22. Tonite Longhorn features 28 live recordings in all, and the 2xLP edition has original artwork by Grant Hart and liner notes from Thurston Moore.

“Most artists begin their careers by looking to their heroes for inspiration. Tonite Longhorn is a comprehensive overview of three teenagers paying homage, experimenting with different genres, and — most importantly — building a foundation for things to come,” Bob Mould shared in a statement. “We knew what we had: good chemistry, great melodies and harmonies, and an overabundance of young (and sometimes dumb) enthusiasm. We knew we were different, and we knew we were on to something different.”

Norton added:

The audition. Bob was done with his freshman year and we didn’t have any gigs lined up,” says Grant Hart. “He was considering going home to Malone for the summer. Grant shows up all frantic and tells us we need to load the gear and get to the Longhorn, we had an audition. We arrived during their lunch service, load in and start playing. The manager comes storming out of his office and stops us. What the hell do you guys want? He asks. Grant says, we want to play here. He replies, fine, you can play the opening set Friday night, just stop playing and get out of here. That set is here, July 13th, 1979. We passed the “audition” and the rest is history.

Hear Hüsker Dü performing “Do You Remember?” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Insects Rule The World”

02 “I’m Not Interested”

03 “Sex Dolls”

04 “Can’t See You Anymore”

05″ Sexual Economics”

06 “Do You Remember?”

07 “Nuclear Nightmare”

08 “All Tensed Up”

09 “Strange Week”

10 “Don’t Try To Call”

11 “Industrial Grocery Store”

12 “Do The Bee”

13 “Do You Remember?”

14 “Ode To Bode”

15 “Don’t Have A Life”

16 “All I’ve Got To Lose”

17 “Don’t Try It”

18 “Writer’s Cramp”

19 “Gilligan’s Island”

20 “What Went Wrong”

21 “Uncle Ron”

22 “MTC”

23 “Drug Party”

24 “Chinese Rock”

25 “Termination”

26 “Call On Me”

27 “Gravity”

28 “Statues”

Tonite Longhorn will be out 8/25 via Reflex Records, though a 2xLP limited-edition will be available on Record Store Day, 4/22.