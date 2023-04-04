Last year, Cola, the new project from former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy and U.S. Girls/The Weather Station’s Evan Cartwright, released their debut LP, Deep In View. Later in April, Cola will embark on an extensive North American, UK, and European tour, kicking off April 19 in Toronto. Ahead of those dates, Cola are sharing the studio version of a song they’ve played live many times: “Keys Down If You Stay.” It’s also got a video directed by OK Pederson.

“Evan woke from a dream one morning: the three of us jamming with the memory of this exact drum part still etched in his mind,” Darcy explains of the track. “That was how this one started… ‘Keys Down If You Stay’ has already become a live staple for us so we were thrilled to finally lay it down earlier this year. Our friend OK Pederson created the brilliant video for the track, a piercing and funny take on Cost Of Living.”

Listen and watch below.

04/19 – Toronto, CA @ The Baby G

04/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

04/24 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

04/26 – Memphis, TN @ Lamplighter Lounge

04/27 – Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel

04/28 – Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s

04/29 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

05/02 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

05/05 – New York, NY @ TV Eye

05/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

05/20 – Cardiff, UK @ the Tramshed

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

05/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/23 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/25 – Ipswich, UK @ The Smokehouse

05/28 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

05/31 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

06/01 – Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

06/02 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes

06/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

06/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Aaalhaus

06/09 – Rotterdam, Germany @ Rotown

06/10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merlyn

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

06/12 – Paris, France @ L’international

06/13 – Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar