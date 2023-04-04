Cola – “Keys Down If You Stay”
Last year, Cola, the new project from former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy and U.S. Girls/The Weather Station’s Evan Cartwright, released their debut LP, Deep In View. Later in April, Cola will embark on an extensive North American, UK, and European tour, kicking off April 19 in Toronto. Ahead of those dates, Cola are sharing the studio version of a song they’ve played live many times: “Keys Down If You Stay.” It’s also got a video directed by OK Pederson.
“Evan woke from a dream one morning: the three of us jamming with the memory of this exact drum part still etched in his mind,” Darcy explains of the track. “That was how this one started… ‘Keys Down If You Stay’ has already become a live staple for us so we were thrilled to finally lay it down earlier this year. Our friend OK Pederson created the brilliant video for the track, a piercing and funny take on Cost Of Living.”
Listen and watch below.
04/19 – Toronto, CA @ The Baby G
04/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog
04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
04/24 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
04/25 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
04/26 – Memphis, TN @ Lamplighter Lounge
04/27 – Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel
04/28 – Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s
04/29 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival
05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
05/02 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
05/04 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
05/05 – New York, NY @ TV Eye
05/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea
05/20 – Cardiff, UK @ the Tramshed
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)
05/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
05/23 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/25 – Ipswich, UK @ The Smokehouse
05/28 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
05/31 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
06/01 – Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
06/02 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes
06/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree
06/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Aaalhaus
06/09 – Rotterdam, Germany @ Rotown
06/10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merlyn
06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/12 – Paris, France @ L’international
06/13 – Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
06/14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar