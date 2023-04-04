Hayden – “Are We Good”

New Music April 4, 2023 11:21 AM By Rachel Brodsky

This week, veteran Ontario indie-folkie Hayden will release his first album in eight years, Are We Good. We’ve already heard its lead single, “On A Beach” featuring Leslie Feist, plus early releases “East Coast” and “Miss Fort Erie.” One day before the album drops, Hayden is sharing the title track, which was co-written with the National’s Matt Berninger. “Are We Good” also is accompanied by a self-directed music video.

“This song was hanging around for a while with a bunch of mumbled lyrics I had as place-setters,” Hayden says. “The only line that stuck was the refrain ‘are we good.’ I sent it over to Matt [Berninger of The National] and he came up with the rest. When I read the lines ‘Are you worried about the past, coming back to you too fast, Are you worried about the sea, And what’s going on underneath,’ I knew I’d sent the song to the right guy.”

Listen and watch below.

Are We Good is out 4/5 on Arts & Crafts.

