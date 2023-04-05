Steven Tyler Denies Sexual Assault Claims, Lawyers Accuse Aerosmith Singer Of “Gaslighting”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

News April 5, 2023 7:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Steven Tyler Denies Sexual Assault Claims, Lawyers Accuse Aerosmith Singer Of “Gaslighting”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

News April 5, 2023 7:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last December, a woman named Julia Holcomb accused Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting her in the ’70s, when she was a minor. Now, Tyler has issued a denial of all of the allegations, Rolling Stone reports. In a statement filed last week in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tyler claims Holcomb (now Misley) consented to their sexual relationship, which occurred when she was 16 and he was 25.

In response, Tyler also claimed he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time the allegations occurred. In the original lawsuit, Holcomb claimed that she met Tyler at a Portland Aerosmith concert in 1973, that Tyler convinced her mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was still a teenager, and that they were together for about three years.

Following Tyler’s denial, Holcomb’s attorneys put out a statement, calling Tyler’s response “astonishing, galling, and arrogant.” They also said the singer is “gaslighting” Holcomb. “Tyler’s statement is more than a weak attempt to shift blame—it is a real and dangerous public safety threat to any vulnerable child who is currently in any kind of legal guardianship,” they write. “Assuming care for a child—whether that child is 16 months or 16 years—does not and has never implied any type of consent to sexually abuse that child. To say any different is morally and legally repugnant.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Donald Glover Says “This Is America” Was Originally A Drake Diss Track

1 day ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss (Feat. T-Pain)

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wednesday Rat Saw God

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, & Chris Robinson Played Their ’90s Rock Hits At The Country Music Television Awards

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest