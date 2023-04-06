Daryl Johns – “Gabriel”

Daryl Johns – “Gabriel”

New Music April 6, 2023 11:26 AM By James Rettig

Daryl Johns is a bassist who has played with Mac DeMarco, the Lemon Twigs, Immanuel Wilkins’s Quartet, Vijay Iyer’s Trio, and Macy Gray, just to name a few. He’s just signed with DeMarco’s record label Mac’s Record Label to release his debut single, “Gabriel.” “it just feels like a hug to me,” Johns said of the instrumental track. “Like an ode to an old friend. Or the sound of a city night—but you look up, and all around you is a rural night sky.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be helping Daryl with sharing his music,” DeMarco shared. “He’s an amazing musician, artist, and a good friend. He’s bringing a new and exciting sound to the table; it’s very inspiring and I believe it’s important for people to hear. This music rocks, you’ll see, just listen to it!”

You can do so below.

“Gabriel” is out now via Mac’s Record Label.

