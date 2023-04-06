Later this month, the Album Leaf (aka producer Jimmy LaValle) is releasing his first new album in seven years, Future Falling. Its first two singles, “Near” and “Afterglow,” featured Bat For Lashes and Kimbra, respectively, and today he’s back with one more song, “Prologue,” which naturally serves as the opening track to Future Falling.

“Prologue is a new beginning. The tonal idea started with an unused noise pad I made for a film I was working on and paired with a simple Buchla loop,” LaValle said in a statement. “There isn’t much to prologue with instrumentation, but the musical journey weaves us through chaos culminating in some sort of peace. The irony of this is I wrote this song on March 5th, 2020. One week before we shut down. Some sort of premonition of what was to come.”

Future Falling is out 5/5.