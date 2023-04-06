Last month, a jury found three men guilty of murdering 20-year-old Florida rapper XXXTentacion during a robbery in June 2018. Michael Boatwright, 28, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were the gunmen, with Boatwright firing the fatal bullet. Dedrick Williams, 26, was said to be the getaway driver and the mastermind behind the robbery. Today, Williams, Boatwright, and Newsome were formally sentenced to life in prison.

As local news reports, family and friends of XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) addressed the men, who were spared the death penalty. “I heard the death penalty is off the table, however, whatever time is given and whichever hole you are sent, I hope it is hell and you rot there,” Melody Jones, the rapper’s great aunt, said.

Solomon Sobande, XXXTentacion’s manager, also spoke. “We sat through this entire trial without seeing the defendants display an ounce of remorse for taking Jahseh’s life,” he said. “Smiling at us, blowing kisses, waving, without even taking into consideration you not only killed a son, but you killed a father.”