KC Rae – “Blockbuster”

New Music April 11, 2023 9:40 AM By James Rettig

KC Rae – “Blockbuster”

New Music April 11, 2023 9:40 AM By James Rettig

KC Rae is the solo moniker of Now Now’s KC Dalager, and today she’s releasing her first-ever single on her own, “Blockbuster,” which arrives nearly five years after her band’s most recent album Saved. It’s a dreamy, scratchy rush of nostalgia centered around a childhood joyride to Blockbuster that Dalager can’t stop thinking about: “Can’t get it out of my head/ I just want to be happy again.”

“This song is about a very specific memory with my cousin,” she shared in a statement, continuing:

I was terrified of breaking rules as a kid, so this experience of swiping her stepdad’s car, without a license, to go rent a movie has sunk itself into the core memory archives. It also captures the entire relationship with my cousin and crashing through childhood and adolescence together. I have a really intense sensory memory, so the end of the track is a tangent of every time I’ve felt a specific breeze while with her. I also wanted to highlight and display all of these little instances of growing up that you don’t realize are going to stick with you.

Listen below.

“Blockbuster” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

2 days ago 0

Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

2 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

4 days ago 0

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest