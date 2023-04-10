Montreal producer Mike Silver, better known as CFCF, is back with new music — technically. Featuring vocals from an “adorably rendered vocaloid boy, Troy,'” the nine-minute “Never Going Home” was first recorded in 2018 and remixed twice over in 2020 by fellow Canadian DJs Priori and Ciel. What’s more, Silver has been playing “Never Going Home” during his CFCF DJ sets for the last few years. Following his 2021 LP Memoryland, the full Never Going Home project (featuring the original song, Priori and Ciel’s remixes, and a Reprise version) will be out May 12 via Warp. Listen to “Never Going Home” below.

<a href="https://cfcf.bandcamp.com/album/never-going-home">Never Going Home by CFCF</a>

Never Going Home will be out 5/12 via BGM Solutions.